North Jersey Police Officers Running In NYC Marathon Raise Money For Responders In Need

Cecilia Levine
Port Authority Police Officer Sam Sukool (left) and Cresskill Detective Sergeant Jason Lanzilotti will be running in the NYC Marathon in November. They are using the race as a platform to raise money for Mayday Missions.
Port Authority Police Officer Sam Sukool (left) and Cresskill Detective Sergeant Jason Lanzilotti will be running in the NYC Marathon in November. They are using the race as a platform to raise money for Mayday Missions.

Cresskill Detective Sergeant Jason Lanzilotti and Port Authority Police Officer Sam Sukool are raising money for a nonprofit organization that aids first responders in need before they run in the New York City Marathon.

Mayday Missions is dedicated to "helping those who help others" -- bringing financial assistance to members of the service, law enforcement, firefighters, EMS and their families.

Both Bergenfield firefighters, Lanzilotti and Sukool say the organization holds a special place in their hearts.

"As police, fire and EMS, we don’t always suck up our pride to ask for help when we need it," said Lanzilotti, who you may remember from this FIT COPS article.

"It’s ingrained in us to be there for others but sometimes we don’t recognize when we need help and then ask."

Lanzilotti and Sukool set up a GoFundMe campaign for the cause with a goal of $1,000.

"This is a great organization that found an area that could be uncomfortable for those in need," Lanzilotti said. "Mayday Missions can provide the support both financially and physically by show of force that is needed."

The pair will be running 26.2 miles in the TCS NYC marathon Sunday, Nov. 4.

