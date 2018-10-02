Northbound Route 17 Reopened In Waldwick After Tractor-Trailer Tips

Northbound Route 17 was reopened in Waldwick after a tractor-trailer involved in a crash with three other vehicles tipped over the median Friday afternoon.

The southbound highway remained closed around 5 p.m. while the wreckage was removed.

One minor injury was reported.

The crash site near the pedestrian walkway at Sheridan Avenue was barely 200 feet from where Waldwick Police Officer Christopher Goodell was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler while on a radar detail the morning of July 17, 2014.

The rig's trailer pitched onto and partially over the median, drawing responders from area towns.

A pickup truck and another vehicle were also involved.

The southbound lanes were closed from East Allendale Avenue to Sheridan Avenue. Side streets were clogged.

Northbound traffic quickly backed up. Even bigger delays were expected as rush hour approached.

This comes five days after Route 17 was closed in both directions in Upper Saddle River following an eight-car collision involving a vehicle that downed a utility pole, stringing wires across the highway.

