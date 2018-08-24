Northvale Motorcyclist, 23, Killed In Closter Crash

A 23-year-old Northvale motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Closter following a brief police chase Friday night, authorities said.

An officer activated his lights and siren after spotting the motorcyclist speeding on High Street shortly before 8 p.m., Closter Police Chief Dennis Kaine said.

However, he quickly pulled back “due to the unsafe speed of the motorcycle,” the chief said.

The 2017 Yamaha FZ1 slammed into the driver’s side of a 2017 Infiniti QX6 turning left into a Herbert Avenue driveway a short time later, Kaine said.

The Closter Ambulance Squad took the motorcyclist to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the chief said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigation Unit is assisting Closter police in what Kaine said is an ongoing investigation.

