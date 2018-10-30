NYC Man Rescued After Tumble Down Palisades Cliffs In Fort Lee

A rescue team plucked a New York City man from a ledge after he tumbled down the Palisades in Fort Lee late Thursday.

Erick Sanes, 23, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that responders said didn’t appear life-threatening following the 11:19 p.m. call.

Palisades Interstate Parkway Police said officers “met with witnesses who were in phone contact with the victim,” who was “injured but alert and conscious” as he remained trapped on a ledge about 30 feet above Henry Hudson Drive, which runs along the Hudson River.

Using a Fort Lee Fire Department ladder, rescuers got the man to safety. Assisting were the Fort Lee Ambulance Corps, East Bergen Rappel Team and Englewood Hospital and Medical Center EMS.

An investigation into how Sanes got there was continuing, police said.

