Oakland Multi-Vehicle Crash: Land Rover Upended, Police Car Struck

A parked Oakland police SUV was struck during a Wednesday afternoon collision involving three other vehicles.

A Land Rover ended up on its side after the crash with a Toyota sedan near the intersection of Yawpo Avenue and Ramapo Valley Road.

A child and an adult with minor injuries were taken to Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains.

Three others refused medical attention, including a woman whose car was rear-ended in the multi-vehicle collision, which pushed the marked police unit nearly 50 feet into another space.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

