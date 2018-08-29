Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Occupant Extricated After Rollover Crash On Route 17 In Ramsey

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Two vehicles, including the overturned Jeep, had to be towed.
Two vehicles, including the overturned Jeep, had to be towed. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

An occupant had to be extricated from an overturned vehicle after a mid-afternoon crash Friday on rain-slicked southbound Route 17 in Ramsey.

Power was temporarily cut to the Ramsey Center shopping plaza off Airmount Avenue following the crash, which took out a sign for the mall and left a smashed SUV overturned in the parking lot around 2:30 p.m.

There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.

Two vehicles, including the overturned vehicle, had to be towed.

SEEKING PHOTO (must be yours or submitted with permission of the photographer): (201) 943-2794 / jdemarco@dailyvoice . Or to: www.facebook.com/gerardjerrydemarco

CHECK BACK FOR MORE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.