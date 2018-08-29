Occupant Extricated After Rollover Crash On Route 17 In Ramsey

An occupant had to be extricated from an overturned vehicle after a mid-afternoon crash Friday on rain-slicked southbound Route 17 in Ramsey.

Power was temporarily cut to the Ramsey Center shopping plaza off Airmount Avenue following the crash, which took out a sign for the mall and left a smashed SUV overturned in the parking lot around 2:30 p.m.

There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.

Two vehicles, including the overturned vehicle, had to be towed.

SEEKING PHOTO (must be yours or submitted with permission of the photographer): (201) 943-2794 / jdemarco@dailyvoice . Or to: www.facebook.com/gerardjerrydemarco

CHECK BACK FOR MORE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.