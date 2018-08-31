Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Officers OK after Ridgewood Police Cars Collide

Jerry DeMarco
Responders included village firefighters, EMS and Emergency Services members. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Two Ridgewood police officers escaped serious injury Sunday after their patrol vehicles collided while both were responding to a CPR call.

Both were taken to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for evaluation after the crash involving a marked SUV and sedan at East Glen Avenue and North Van Dien Avenue, one of which snapped a utility pole.

Responders included village firefighters, EMS and Emergency Services members.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

