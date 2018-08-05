Old Tappan PD: Quartet Responsible For Rash Of Bergen Car Thefts Busted

Thanks to a resident’s home surveillance video, Old Tappan police helped nab a Newark quartet who they said committed a rash of vehicle thefts in Bergen County and other areas of New Jersey over the past several months.

Old Tappan Detective Robert Wacht and Officer Eugene Wilkins joined members of the State Police Auto Theft Task Force Interstate Theft North Unit for a series of early morning raids in Newark on Aug. 1, Police Chief Thomas Shine said Wednesday.

The quartet they arrested are part of a six-member crew “responsible for the thefts of expensive vehicles in affluent communities throughout Bergen County,” including in Old Tappan, Shine said.

The other two were still at large, authorities said.

Over the past nine months, eight cars have been stolen from Old Tappan driveways, all but one of which have been “returned intact to their respective owners,” the chief noted.

After the thefts began, Old Tappan Police Lt. Joseph Tracy began working with the NJSP Auto Theft Task Force.

A video camera from a residence in Old Tappan assisted in identifying one of the suspects, Shine said.

The chief reminded all residents to lock their vehicles and remove the key fobs from their cars.

