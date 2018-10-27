Contact Us
One-Armed Man Charged In North Jersey Mobile Home Burglary, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Robert A. Burtis of Moonachie
Robert A. Burtis of Moonachie Photo Credit: Moonachie PD

A man with one arm was charged in the burglary of a mobile home in Moonachie, authorities said.

On Sunday, police received a report from a resident at the East Fourth Street in the Vanguard Mobile Home Park that a one-armed man was spotted climb through the window of one of the mobile homes, Moonachie Chief Richard Behrens said.

When police arrived, the neighbor said the man had left and walked into a nearby wooded area, Behrens said.

Police recognized the man as local resident Robert A. Burtis, 35 of Moonachie, on video footage the neighbor had of him leaving the house, according to Behrens.

Authorities then responded to Burtis' home where he was apprehended without incident, police said.

The homeowner reported approximately $180 in cash was stolen, police said.

Burtis was charged with burglary and theft, and issued a summons before being released on his own recognizance.

