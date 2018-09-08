One Caught, One Sought: Mahwah Resident Leads Police To Car Burglars

A resident led Mahwah police to a pair of pre-dawn car burglars, one of whom they caught and another they said they were close to tracking down.

Police established a perimeter following the 3:30 a.m. call from a Miller Road resident who saw the pair enter his Jeep Wrangler parked in the driveway, Police Chief James N. Batelli said Tuesday.

K-9 Remco was detailed, with Officer Robert Rapp, and immediately detected a scent, Batelli said.

Less than a half-hour later, Officer Michael Connington spotted the pair near the intersection of Mahwah Alcott roads, he said.

Seeing the officer, the pair split up, running in opposite directions.

Connington chased one of them, who was grabbed by Officer Darren Storms, Batelli said.

He was later identified as 19-year-old Ray Paulino of Paterson.

Paulino was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment of an injury apparently sustained while trying to run away, the chief said.

He was charged with burglary and flight and released, pending a court hearing, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

The second suspect remained at large, although Batelli said evidence found by police has helped identify him.

The chief reminded citizens to always lock their vehicles, remove any valuables – especially the key fob -- and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

