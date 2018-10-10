One Hospitalized, Traffic Jammed, After Chain-Reaction Crash On Route 208 In Hawthorne

A rush-hour crash on southbound Route 208 in Hawthorne sent one person to the hospital and jammed traffic for miles.

The injuries weren't considered life-threatening, responders said after the 4:45 p.m. chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles.

Traffic quickly backed up to the Cedar Hill Exit in Wyckoff.

Citywide Towing removed the most seriously damaged vehicle.

Hawthorne EMS took the injured occupant to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Michael Jannicelli contributed to this account.

