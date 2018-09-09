Contact Us
Oradell Man Charged With Cutting Father's Throat

Sergey Detinich
An Oradell man cut his 79-year-old father’s throat at his parents’ home in an attempt to kill him, said authorities who charged him with attempted murder, among other counts.

Nikolay Detinich survived his injuries while 37-year-old Sergey Detinich was taken into custody following a 911 call from the Forest Avenue home, Police Chief William Wicker said.

The younger Detinich apparently put the knife to his father's throat, cutting him, over an undisclosed dispute.

Detinish remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons possession.

Wicker thanked the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit and the Emerson Police Department for their assistance in the case.

