North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Out-Of-Control Dump Truck Crashes Into Ridgewood Backyard Play Set

Jerry DeMarco
No one was injured. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The truck veered off the roadway, down an embankment and over a retaining wall. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
A heavy duty tow truck with a hydraulic crane was called. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Two properties were damaged. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

No one was injured after an out-of-control landscaping dump truck careened down an embankment and into a children’s backyard playset in Ridgewood on Wednesday.

The Abma’s Landscaping driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the roadway at Beechwood Road and Palmer Court, then headed down the embankment, over a retaining wall and into the playset in a neighboring yard.

A heavy duty tow truck with a hydraulic crane removed the truck and trailer.

Ridgewood firefighters and EMS joined police at the scene.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

ALSO SEE: A man was seriously injured after an SUV slammed into a parked utility trailer he was in Wednesday afternoon in Ridgewood.

https://ridgewood.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/man-in-ridgewood-trailer-seriously-injured-when-suv-slams-into-it/741643/

