Pair Charged With Killing Prospect Park Man Who Was Beaten, Thrown In Passaic River To Drown

Two Prospect Park men were charged with the murder of another man whom authorities said they beat and threw into the Passaic River to drown.

Jorge Alcalde-Alfaro, 26, "was beaten up pretty good, but he was still technically alive when he got tossed in the river," an investigative source with direct knowledge of the homicide told Daily Voice at the time.

On Saturday, authorities announced that they'd charged Luis Salas, 27, and Jonathan Cristobal, 23, with the May 1 killing in Westside Park in Paterson.

Paterson and Prospect Park police handled the arrests following an investigation led by the Passaic County prosecutor's office.

Alfaro-Alcalde apparently had gone to the park with friends, Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald in the assault.

Salas and Cristobal went to there to confront him, then "assaulted him and threw his body in the river following the assault," they said.

Both were being brought Saturday afternoon who was expected to order them held in the Passaic County Jail.

Alcalde-Alfaro had signs of head trauma immediately after his body was found behind JFK High School. The body had been covered in mud for awhile, the medical examiner said ( SEE: EXCLUSIVE: Prospect Park Man Was Beaten, Thrown In Passaic River To Drown ).

Tattoos and a gold tooth helped authorities identify him.

Alcalde-Alfaro hadn't been seen since he left his home on Easter, April 1, headed towards the Paterson area near JFK ( SEE: Missing Prospect Park Man Has Distinguishing Tattoos ).

His remains were recovered from the Molly Ann Brook behind the school near Westwood Park ( SEE: Family Notified: Body In Paterson Brook Is Missing Prospect Park Man, 26 ).

