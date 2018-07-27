Palisades Park PD: Day Laborer Cons Ex-Coworker Into Fishing Trip, Then Assaults, Robs Him

A day laborer from Palisades Park lured a former co-worker to a remote area, then hit him in the head with a rock and stole his cowboy hat and other belongings, said authorities who arrested him.

Justiniano Santizo Simon, 53, brought the victim behind the Shop Rite to Overpeck Creek on Thursday -- purportedly to go fishing -- then assaulted and robbed him, Police Chief Mark Jackson said.

Police tracked down Simon and arrested him Friday night on charges of robbery, aggravated assault and luring an adult, Jackson said.

They also charged him with giving them a bogus Social Security card as identification and sent him to the Bergen County Jail, the chief said.

A judge the next day ordered Santizo-Simon released, pending further court action, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

