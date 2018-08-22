Palisades Park PD: Duo Charged In Rash Of Smash And Grab Burglaries Used App To Monitor Police

Two ex-cons chased down by Palisades Park police who interrupted a burglary were responsible for at least 10 area smash and grab break-ins in town the past several months -- while using a phone app that allowed them to monitor police transmissions, authorities said.

Detective Matthew Aligo was patrolling Commercial Avenue early Friday when he spotted the pair breaking into a business, Police Chief Mark Jackson said.

Aligo called for backup officers, who helped nab Keith C. Kohberg, 39, of Ridgefield and Angel Soler, 30, of Palisades Park after a brief foot chase, Jackson said.

The pair – each with rap sheets at least a decade long -- admitted to a series of 10 break-ins in the borough dating back to last December, the chief said.

They were charged with several counts of burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools and interception of official communications, he said, adding that Soler also was charged with resisting arrest.

Both were sent to the Bergen County Jail, where they remained Saturday pending detention hearings in Central Judicial Processing Court.

