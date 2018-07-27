Paramus PD Nabs Englewood Man Who Tweeted Video Of Himself Urinating On Police Car

Paramus police busted an Englewood man who tweeted a video of himself urinating on a borough police car while it was parked at a local mall.

Samuel Trusty, 20, posted the 13-second video on July 21.

"F--k 12," he repeats several times as he urinates on the driver's side door of the marked unit Emergency Services vehicle. "Ah-ha-ha."

By Friday, police had Trusty in custody. They charged him with throwing bodily fluids at a law enforcement vehicle, lewdness and criminal mischief.

A day later, a judge ordered him released from the Bergen County Jail under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

"FRESH OUT THE COUNTY IM BACK," Trusty tweeted.

Paramus police planned to release information about the case on Tuesday.

Englewood police arrested the 6-foot-2-inch, 250-pound Trusty -- nicknamed "Stay Fly" -- last year on burglary charges.

He tweeted in February that someday he would "beat these cases...ima be a free man."

Now he has even more to deal with.

