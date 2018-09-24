Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Westwood Police Chief Rebuts Mayor: Marijuana Isn't A Partisan Issue, It Doesn't Belong Here
DV Pilot police & fire

Park Ridge PD: Fugitive Burglar Caught Sleeping In Resident’s Truck

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Scott B. Hudson
Scott B. Hudson Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PARK RIDGE PD

A Park Ridge police officer tipped off by a homeowner found a South Jersey fugitive sleeping in a local resident’s truck early Thursday following a car burglary report hours earlier, authorities said.

Their colleagues from Montvale and Woodcliff Lake helped borough police search for three men in hoodies who another resident said was trying to get into cars on Fourth Street just after 1:30 a.m., Capt. Joseph Rampolla said.

During the search, borough police Sgt. James Babcock found an unoccupied vehicle reported stolen two days earlier of Lyndhurst on Mae Court, he said.

Six hours later, police received the report of a sleeping intruder who the South Fifth Street homeowner found him in his truck, Rampolla said.

The heavyset, tattooed suspect was easy to describe ( see photo above ).

A short time later, Park Ridge Officer Dan Hoffmann captured 26-year-old Scott B. Hudson of West Wilwood in the area of Third Street and Ridge Avenue with the assistance of Sgt. Michael Babcock and police from Montvale and Woodcliff Lake.

Hudson, who gave the officers false ID, had been carrying Suboxone and Clonazepam, the captain said.

He remained held Thursday on charges that include burglary, hindering and drug offenses – and will stay there on a warrant out of Cape May County for escaping detention. Records show he'd been arrested on burglary in Cape May County two years ago.

“An investigation continues since reported criminal activity took place in surrounding jurisdictions during the same time period,” Rampolla said.

He thanked Montvale and Woodcliff Lake police, as well as the residents who called them right away or provided home surveillance video.

The captain urged anyone who sees or is the victim of a crime to immediately contact their local police department. Anyone with information on the current car burglary spree is asked to contact Detective Chris Puglis: Cpuglis@ParkRidgePolice.com / (201) 391-5401 ext. 5236 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.