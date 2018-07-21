Passaic Man Charged With Shoplifting Had Arrest Warrant, Police Say

Three people arrested on shoplifting charges at the Fair Lawn CVS on the same day were all wanted by police on warrants.

The first incident took place on July 4 when Fair Lawn Police responded to the CVS at 18-35 River Road for a report of two men who had fled the store without paying for items, said Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler.

While investigating the theft, Officer Stephen Buskiewicz approached two men matching the description on East 23rd Street in Paterson, but they fled on foot until eventually captured, Metzler said.

Those captured included Sergei Derunets, 28, of Hackensack, who was charged with shoplifting and obstruction. He was wanted by Hawthorne Police for a $2,500 arrest warrant.

Police also arrested Joshua Boyd, 25, of Passaic. He was also charged with shoplifting, obstruction, and possession of a hypodermic needle. He was turned over to Passaic County Sheriff’s Department for a no-bail arrest warrant. He was also wanted on multiple warrants out of Passaic, Paramus, and Parsippany.

A short time later, police returned to the same CVS for another report of a man leaving the business without paying for items.

Once on scene, Sgt. Peter Yuskaitis approached the male, later identified as Anthony Cole, 37, of Pompton Lakes.

Cole ran across Maple Avenue Bridge where he was captured. Officers found items totaling $291.92 outside the store in a bag.

Cole, who had arrest warrants out of Ridgewood, Oakland, and Camden, was charged with shoplifting and obstruction, then handed over to Ridgewood Police.

