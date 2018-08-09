Passaic Nightclub Double Murderer Gets 100+ Years -- Minimum

By imposing consecutive sentences of 50 years each for the murders of two people outside a Passaic nightclub – along with 18 more years for the attempted murder of a third victim who survived – a judge ensured that gunman Luis Delcarmen will eventually die in prison.

Under New Jersey law, the 27-year-old double murderer from Passaic must serve 85% of the sentence imposed Friday in Paterson by Superior Court Marybel Mercado-Ramirez before he could be eligible for parole.

That comes out to 100 years and 3 months.

Jurors in January convicted Delcarmen of the murders of Denisse Gonzalez, 22, of Paterson and Enpaul Cantero, 24, of Garfield, as well as the attempted murder of 24-year-old Amin Rivas of Garfield, who survived the 3 a.m. shooting outside Cloud 9 Lounge on June 20, 2015, following a three-week trial in Paterson.

Mercado-Ramirez imposed a 16-year sentence robbery and 10-year term for unlawful weapons possession – both to run concurrently with the first murder sentence. All other charges were merged for sentencing purposes, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

The victims were on the sidewalk outside the since-closed Cloud 9 Lounge on Market street when Delcarmen walked up and shot Cantero at close range before pulling a large chain from his neck, authorities said.

Delcarmen then fired a bullet that passed through Rivas and struck Gonzalez in the heart, killing her, as she stood behind him on the sidewalk, prosecutors said.

Delcarmen squeezed off another shot toward a group of club-goers before running away, they said.

