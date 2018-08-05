Passaic Sheriff: Detectives Seize $10,000 Worth Of Heroin, Crack, Xanax, $12,000+ Drug Cash

Passaic County sheriff’s detectives chased down an accused drug dealer and seized more than $10,000 worth of heroin, crack and Xanax -- along with more than $12,000 in suspected drug proceeds -- from his Paterson apartment, authorities said Tuesday.

Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said Narcotics Bureau investigators who’d been investigating 35-year-old Marquise Scott for two months watched early Monday night as he left his home, walked to 14th Avenue and East 21st Street, then handed a sedan driver drugs in exchange for cash.

Scott spotted the detectives approaching and “took off on foot towards the Broadway train tracks,” ignoring their commands to stop, Berdnik said.

They caught up to Scott a few blocks later and arrested him, then searched his apartment, the sheriff said.

In his master bedroom, Berdnik said they found:

Three ounces of raw heroin worth $7,000 wholesale;

An ounce and a half of crack worth $2,100 wholesale;

70 Xanax pills worth $1,000 wholesale;

Drug paraphernalia that included several empty glassine envelopes and zip-locking bags used to package heroin and cocaine, a digital scale and an electric grinder;

$12,241 in drug money.

Scott was charged with various drug-related counts, as well as with resisting arrest, and was sent to the Passaic County Jail, where he remained Tuesday evening.

