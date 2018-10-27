Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Dumont Man (Hoboken Police Officer), Wife Charged With $187G In Superstorm Sandy Scam
DV Pilot police & fire

Paterson Construction Worker Falls To Death From Building Roof

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Paterson Police Department
Paterson Police Department Photo Credit: File Photo

A construction worker fell to his death from the roof of a building Tuesday morning in Paterson, authorities said.

Joseph Perillo, 56 of Woodland Park, fell from a Michigan Avenue building and into an empty dumpster at 9:13 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a release.

Perillo was found by first responders with serious injuries and was transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators are on scene, and there is no evidence of foul play is suspected, the release says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.