Paterson Gunfire Continues: Two Shootings, Three Victims

Authorities Saturday morning confirmed two overnight shootings in Paterson, one of which involved two victims who got themselves to the hospital.

The first shooting, on North Straight Street at 1:20 a.m., involved a 44-year-old man whose injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

Then, just before 6 a.m., city police responded to shots fired in the area of East 23rd Street and 12th Avenue.

They found evidence of a crime scene but no victim, authorities said.

A short time later, St. Joe’s notified them that two men – one 35, the other 37 – showed up at the emergency room with non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help the investigations contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342 .

