Paterson PD: Pounds Of Pot, Coke, Edibles, More Seized From Illegal Drug Dispensary Near School

Four doors down from a Paterson grade school, detectives raided an illegal basement dispensary where they said they found 5½ pounds of pot, more than three pounds of cannabis oil and THC syrup and 2½ pounds of THC edibles.

They arrested five suspects, including a 68-year-old man who lives in the 20th Avenue apartment, less than a block from the K-8 Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

Residents afraid of retaliation led police to the 20th Avenue location, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

“The information we received advised of illegal drug sales going on all hours of the day but busiest at night,” Speziale said.

Acting on the tip, city narcotics detectives investigated for several weeks before hitting the home – making the five arrests while seizing the drugs and several hundred dollars in cash, the director said.

The haul, he said, included:

30 baggies of cocaine;

21 bags of marijuana;

Eight rolled marijuana "moon rock" tubes;

98 tubes of cannabis oil;

22 THC syrup tubes;

A jar and three sheets of THC wax;

93 THC edibles;

Two bags of psilocybin mushrooms.

Arrested on various drug charges were Hector Fernandez, 68, Ralph Hernandez, 49, and Luis Jiminez, who live there; and accused buyers Leo Meeker, 39, of Grant Avenue and Gregory Arevalo, 46, of Madison Avenue.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.