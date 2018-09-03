Paterson Senior Aide Clings To Life After Double-Murder Shooting

UPDATE: A 32-year-old Paterson woman clung to life Wednesday, three days after a shooting that left two companions dead and another wounded.

Latoya LeSane ( above, left ), a senior living assistant and former dance studio owner, remained in critical condition at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center after she and the others were shot inside a BMW just after 11 p.m. Sunday on 12th Avenue in Paterson.

Her friend, 33-year-old Nykeema Kersey, was pronounced dead at the scene, following what was believed to be some type of domestic dispute involving the gunman.

Shortly after, 48-year-old Daryl Tann was pronounced dead on arrival at St. Joe’s, authorities said.

Wounded was Jason Parker, 30, who sustained injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The occupants “were seated in their vehicle on 12th Avenue where the shooting took place, and then drove off," Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

The BMW came to rest about four blocks away, in front of a taxi stand at] East 18th Street and Broadway.

It was the 43rd shooting in the city this year, compared with 58 at this same time in 2017, records show.

The two killings raised the overall number of Paterson homicide victims to six in 2018. There were 19 at this point last year.

******

ALSO SEE: Two more people were struck by gunfire Monday night, as a deadly Labor Day weekend in Paterson came to a close.

https://southpassaic.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/gunfire-from-deadly-labor-day-weekend-ends-with-two-more-victims-struck/741577/

******

Authorities didn't disclose how they believe the shooting happened or whether there may have been more than one assailant.

“The investigation is active and ongoing, and more information will be released when it becomes available and family notifications have been made,” Valdes and Oswald said.

The prosecutor asked that anyone who saw something or has information that could help investigators contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau: (973) 321-1120 .

******

ALSO SEE: Paterson detectives seized 6,250 bags of heroin and $1,600 in drug proceeds after chasing down an ex-con who fled during an attempted traffic stop, authorities said.

https://southpassaic.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/paterson-detectives-chase-down-ex-con-seize-6250-bags-of-heroin-drug-cash/741606/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.