Paterson Trio Busted After Undercover Heroin, Cocaine Buys In Lodi, Elmwood Park

Jerry DeMarco
(left to right:) Xaxier M. Classen, Juan Carlos Regaldo, Ernesto Regaldo
(left to right:) Xaxier M. Classen, Juan Carlos Regaldo, Ernesto Regaldo

A pair of undercover drug buys in Lodi and Elmwood Park lead to the arrests of three Paterson men – two of whom Bergen County authorities said are dealers.

It began when an undercover detective bought 150 envelopes of heroin from Xaxier M. Classen, 30, in Lodi last month, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Tuesday.

Another buy was set up a little over a week ago in Elmwood Park, where the detectives seized Classen and Juan Carlos Regaldo with 500 envelopes of heroin and more than a half-ounce of cocaine for sale, Calo said.

With them was Ernesto Regaldo, who was also arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

Classen, meanwhile, was charged with heroin distribution. He and Juan Carlos Regaldo were charged with possession with the intent to sell heroin and cocaine.

The Regaldos were released pending Dec. 26 first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. Classen was turned over to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department on an outstanding warrant from another case.

