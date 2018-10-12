PD: Worker Injured After Falling Through Roof Of Fair Lawn Auto Dealership Was On Cleanup Job

UPDATE: A member of a crew cleaning up trash on the roof of a Fair Lawn auto dealership Sunday morning tripped and fell 25 feet through a skylight to the showroom below, authorities said.

The worker -- a New York man working for Eagle Construction of Haledon -- sustained a head injury after the noontime mishap at Glen Toyota, police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Police forced their way into the Maple Avenue dealership, which is closed on Sundays, to get to him, Metzler said.

The Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, the sergeant said.

