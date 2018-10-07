Pedestrian, 27, Struck In Elmwood Park

A 27-year-old Elmwood Park man was hospitalized after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday night.

The victim was trying to cross Broadway (Route 4) about eight blocks from his East 54th Street home when the 1991 Toyota truck heading east hit him around 7 p.m., Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson with head and chest injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the chief said.

An investigation was continuing.

