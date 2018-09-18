Pedestrian, 76, Clings To Life After Being Struck By PSE&G Truck In Bergenfield

A 76-year-old Bergenfield man sustained a critical head injury after he was struck by a PSE&G truck Friday morning, authorities said.

Robert Ambruster was struck as he crossed South Washington Avenue heading east as the 55-year-old utility worker turned left from Magnolia Street around 10:20 a.m., Capt. Mustafa Rabboh said.

Due to the severity of the injury, the Bergen County Fatal Accident Investigation Unit was called to assist in the investigation, the captain said.

The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps took Ambruster to Hackensack University Medical Center.

No summonses were issued, Rabboh said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

