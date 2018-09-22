Pedestrian Critically Injured Near Ridgewood Train Station

A pedestrian who was struck near the Ridgewood train station Monday night was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson with critical injuries.

"We have very little information at this point in time," Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said from the scene on West Ridgewood Avenue. "We're still determining what happened."

A BMW SUV with its hazard lights on was stopped -- its flashers on, with no one inside -- in the middle of the street near where the victim was found.

"If this was a motor vehicle accident, we don't have a driver on scene," Lutchke said.

West Ridgewood Avenue remained closed from Wilsey Square to Washington Place hours after the 7:20 p.m. crash while an investigation continued.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigation Unit responded, given the severity of the victim's injuries -- which also necessitated taking him to St. Joe's, which has a state-designated major trauma unit.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

