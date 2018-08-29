PHOTO: Car Crash Snaps Hawthorne Utility Pole

A sedan severed a utility pole on a rain-slicked road Friday afternoon in Hawthorne.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue at the corner of Dixie Avenue.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

Lincoln Avenue was temporarily closed between Central and Parker avenues.

