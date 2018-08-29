Contact Us
PHOTO: Car Crash Snaps Hawthorne Utility Pole

Jerry DeMarco
Lincoln Avenue was temporarily closed between Central and Parker avenues after the crash. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE
There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE

A sedan severed a utility pole on a rain-slicked road Friday afternoon in Hawthorne.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue at the corner of Dixie Avenue.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

Lincoln Avenue was temporarily closed between Central and Parker avenues.

ALSO SEE: Ramsey firefighters extricated the driver of an overturned Jeep after a crash with an SUV Friday afternoon on rain-slicked southbound Route 17.

https://mahwah.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/photos-occupant-extricated-after-rollover-crash-on-route-17-in-ramsey/741516/

