Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police Rescue Unresponsive 3-Week-Old After Clifton Mom Leaves Him In Hot Car To Go Shopping
DV Pilot police & fire

PHOTOS: Allendale Rollover Crash Takes Out Utility Pole

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The crash clogged traffic on the busy roadway. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Allendale police, firefighters and EMS responded. Ramsey police assisted. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A utility pole was demolished in a rollover crash Monday morning in Allendale that sent at least one occupant to a local hospital.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

A flatbed tow truck removed the vehicle after the crash on busy Franklin Turnpike -- which remained closed indefinitely.

Allendale police, firefighters and EMS responded. Ramsey police assisted with traffic control.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.