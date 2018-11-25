PHOTOS: Disabled Elderly Driver Crashes Sedan Into Paramus Lighting Store Showroom

A disabled elderly driver was OK Tuesday night after her car plowed into the Capitol Lighting store on Route 17 in Paramus.

The woman lost control of her Honda Accord while trying to make a U-turn in the parking lot, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

The sedan crashed into the front of the store, causing moderate damage to the facade and scattering several lighting fixtures in the showroom.

A building inspector was summoned to evaluate the structure's integrity.

A flatbed tow truck removed the damaged Accord.

