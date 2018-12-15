PHOTOS: Fire Damages Midland Park Beauty Salon

No injuries were immediately reported in a late Tuesday afternoon fire at a Midland Park beauty salon.

The two-alarm blaze ignited on the exterior of the Godwin Avenue building that houses Custom Cut Salon before making its way inside just after 4 p.m.

The salon and apartments above it in the three-story building were evacuated safely.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Wyckoff, Waldwick and Ho-Ho-Kus.

Sean Sokoly took this photo:

Boyd A. Loving took the photos below and contributed to this account.

