PHOTOS: Jeep Driver Extricated After Rollover Crash On Route 17 In Ramsey

PHOTOS: Ramsey Rescue members extricated the driver of an overturned Jeep after a crash with an SUV Friday afternoon on rain-slicked southbound Route 17.

The Jeep driver -- a 32-year-old Manalapan man -- was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that Police Chief Bryan Gurney said weren't life-threatening after squad members got him out of the vehicle following the 2:25 p.m. crash.

The Jeep took out a sign for Lincoln Plaza, off Airmount Avenue, and ended up overturned in the parking lot. Power to the plaza was temporarily cut.

The SUV driver wasn't injured, the chief said.

Both vehicles had to be towed.

