PHOTOS: Pink Heals, Bergen Responders Help Boy, 2, With Cancer Deliver Toys To Ailing Kids

Assisted by members of Pink Heals and police and firefighters from several Bergen County towns, an inspiring 2-year-old boy with cancer delivered toys collected during a "hero's parade" for him to other ailing youngsters at Tomorrow’s Children Hospital in Hackensack.

The parade for Declan Hagerty two weeks ago brought firefighters and other responders in more than 100 emergency vehicles from across New Jersey to Lebanon, where he and his family live.

No sooner had it ended than preparations began for shipping toys collected during the event some 55 or so miles in a U-Haul from Hunterdon County to Hackensack University Medical Center's Tomorrow's Children's Hospital .

Among the local departments that participated in Friday’s delivery:

Fair Lawn police (including Officer Luis Vazquez, pictured above);

Fort Lee fire prevention;

Hackensack police and fire;

Hillsdale police;

Lodi police;

Ridgefield police;

Rochelle Park police;

Saddle Brook police;

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office.

Pink Heals Bergen and Ocean counties organized the escort.

Declan ( who did his part on Friday -- see photos above ) was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia when he was 5 months old. He lived in the hospital for another five months, receiving chemotherapy each day.

He had a bone marrow transplant at eight months, thanks to a career firefighter from the Midwest, and is in the midst of a long journey.

Still, he’s a “happy energetic and extremely loving boy and puts a smile on everyone's face,” Pink Heals said. “His love for fire trucks is immense and he loves to talk on his walkie-talkie.”

The Hegartys said they will continue accepting donations for Tomorrow’s Children’s Fund until Dec. 18.

ALL PHOTOS: Courtesy PINK HEALS Bergen County

