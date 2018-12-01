PHOTOS: Ridgewood, Wyckoff, Franklin Lakes PDs Cap Fundraising Month With Glen Rock Shave-Off

Another successful No-Shave November came to a close over the weekend for Wyckoff, Ridgewood and Franklin Lakes' PBAs with a shave-off at Iconic Barbershop in Glen Rock.

The second annual event held at Iconic Barbershop raised $1,800 for a Ridgewood family who recently lost a loved one to cancer.

Since October, each department has raised nearly $3,000, respectively, for various cancer organizations.

"The money raised will go towards families who are experiencing the horror of this disease that way too many of us are affected by," Ridgewood Police Sergeant Michael Lembo said.

"The small donation is to help with any necessities that arise. We also grow beards to start a conversation for people to get checked out early and often as early detection saves lives."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.