North Passaic Daily Voice
PHOTOS: Victim Seriously Injured In Overnight Route 4 Rollover Crash

Jerry DeMarco
The Audi landed on its roof in Kohls parking lot. Photo Credit: Joseph DeMarco
The Jeep. Photo Credit: Keith Smollin
The crash scene covered a couple hundred yards. Photo Credit: Keith Smolllin
The crash occurred over a stretch of roadway. Photo Credit: Steve Sabo
The highway remained closed as an investigation continued. Photo Credit: Keith Smollin / INSET: DAILY VOICE photo
Aftermath. Photo Credit: Keith Smolin

A sedan rolled before landing on its roof in a Route 4 parking lot in Paramus after a collision with a Jeep that sent two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries, before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

The westbound highway remained closed for several hours as an investigation continued into the 2:40 a.m. crash, which covered a stretch of roadway that continued nearly 100 yards, leaving the four-door Audi in the Kohls parking lot.

Responding along with borough police were the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and the borough and county Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

