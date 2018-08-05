PHOTOS/VIDEO: Downed Tree Ignites Saddle Brook Blaze

A fallen tree dragged power lines onto a pickup truck parked in a Saddle Brook driveway Tuesday night, igniting a fire that destroyed the vehicle and a detached garage.

Power to several customers was cut during the 9:35 p.m. two-alarm blaze at the corner of Saddle River Road and Riverview Place, which also slightly damaged the house, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

The tree fell on nearby Birk Street, bringing down the utility lines, Kugler said.

Firefighters from Elmwood Park, Fair Lawn, Garfield, Lodi, Paramus and Rochelle Park assisted their township colleagues.

No injuries were reported.

PSE&G restored power to area customers less than an hour later.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.