A three-vehicle crash sent a pickup truck careening across a lawn and through the window of a Hackensack basement apartment on Monday.

The pickup driveway wasn’t seriously injured in the Linden Street crash, city firefighters said.

No one was in the apartment at the time, they added.

Representatives from Hackensack Building Department and Hackensack UMC EMS assisted, the City of Hackensack Fire Department said in a post.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.