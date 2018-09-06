Contact Us
Pint-Sized Bandit In One-Eyed Ski Mask Robs Lodi Burger King Of $1,000

Jerry DeMarco
A diminutive bandit robber wearing a ski mask with only one eye hole fled the Lodi Burger King with nearly $1,000 before dawn Sunday after ringing the rear doorbell, authorities said.

Another employee opened the locked door thinking it was a colleague reporting to work around 5 a.m., Police Chief Donald Scorzetti said.

The robber -- who wore brown dress shoes and what was either a black poncho or long raincoat -- led the employee to the safe and ordered him to open it before fleeing the Washington Street eatery on foot with $956 in cash, the chief said.

He was described as having a light brown complexion and about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6.

