Police: Clifton Robber Punches NYC Driver In Face At Red Light In Broad Daylight

A robber rushed a New York City driver stopped at a Clifton red light in broad daylight and punched him in the face when the victim refused to give up his watch, authorities said.

The 35-year-old victim was stopped at the Parker Avenue light around 2 p.m. Sunday when the robber approached the driver’s side door and tried grabbing the watch, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

When the driver fought back, the robber punched him hard enough to require he be brought by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital.

The robber was described as Hispanic, in his 20s or 30s, and wearing a red t-shirt with a black Nike swoosh on the front and red Nike sneakers.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908 .

