Police: Glen Rock HS Student Tries To Sell Adderall On Snapchat

North Passaic Daily Voice
Jerry DeMarco
Glen Rock High School
Glen Rock High School Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A 17-year-old Glen Rock High School student was caught trying to sell Adderall online, borough police said Tuesday.

School administrators helped identify the teen, who “sent SnapChat messages to numerous students attempting to sell Adderall tablets, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

“It was determined that the Adderall had been prescribed to the student…who subsequently attempted to sell some of the tablets for a profit,” the chief said.

Police filed a delinquency complaint against the student, who was released to a parent pending a hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack, Ackermann said.

Officer Matt Stanislao worked with the school and was assisted by Detective Sgt. Jim Calaski and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, the chief said.

