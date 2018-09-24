Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Police: Hackensack Pedestrian Struck Trying To Outrun Car

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
South Summit and Simons.
South Summit and Simons. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Hackensack woman trying to beat a car while running across the street was struck, injured and ticketed, police said.

Arba Marte, 50, was struck Tuesday on South Summit Avenue by a 2014 Kia turning off Simons Avenue, Capt. Frank Aquila said.

"Witnesses stated was running across the road in what appeared to be an attempt to outrun the vehicle," Aquila said.

Marte remained at Hackensack University Medical Center on Wednesday with apparent injuries to her head, neck and back, the captain said.

The 38-year-old driver remained at the scene and was later released.

Marte, meanwhile, received a summons for failing to yield to a vehicle while crossing at any point other than within a marked or unmarked crosswalk.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.