Police: Hackensack Pedestrian Struck Trying To Outrun Car

A Hackensack woman trying to beat a car while running across the street was struck, injured and ticketed, police said.

Arba Marte, 50, was struck Tuesday on South Summit Avenue by a 2014 Kia turning off Simons Avenue, Capt. Frank Aquila said.

"Witnesses stated was running across the road in what appeared to be an attempt to outrun the vehicle," Aquila said.

Marte remained at Hackensack University Medical Center on Wednesday with apparent injuries to her head, neck and back, the captain said.

The 38-year-old driver remained at the scene and was later released.

Marte, meanwhile, received a summons for failing to yield to a vehicle while crossing at any point other than within a marked or unmarked crosswalk.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.