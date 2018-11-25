Police: Masked Clifton Carjacker Hops Into Back Seat, Pulls Gun On Pair

A carjacker hopped into the back seat of parked Jeep in Clifton before dawn Wednesday, pulled a gun on two young men seated in front, then stole the vehicle, police said.

The victims – ages 21 and 20 – were sitting in the Liberty near the corner of Yereance and Lexington avenues around 1 a.m. when the masked robber walked up, began talking with them and pulled out the gun, Detective Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

After getting in, he “directed the victims to drive, and after several blocks, ordered them to park and exit the vehicle,” Anderson said.

He then got behind the wheel and drove off.

The Jeep was found several blocks away, unoccupied, on Harrison Street in Passaic, the sergeant said.

Neither victim was injured, he added.

They described the carjacker in his 30s or 40s, wearing dark clothing and wearing something over his face.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help police find whoever was responsible is asked to contact Clifton detectives at (973) 470-5908 .

