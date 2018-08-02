Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Police: Owner, 'Acquaintance' Shot When Fair Lawn Man's Gun Goes Off

Jerry DeMarco
St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.
St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson. Photo Credit: Facebook

A Fair Lawn man was showing his gun to an "acquaintance" when it went off, hitting him in the hand and the other guy in the right hip, police said Sunday.

A female friend took both to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson after the shooting just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

A Paterson police officer working security at the hospital notified Fair Lawn police, after which Detectives Mark Wyka, Paul Donohue and Anthony Lugo determined that the 40-year-old owner of the .380-caliber Beretta semiautomatic was showing it to the 49-year-old Paterson man at his Rosewood Street home when the gun discharged, Metzler said.

Police recovered the handgun.

“Both victims were receiving treatment at St. Joseph’s at the time of this release,” Metzler’s wrote just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

