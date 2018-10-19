Contact Us
Police Seek Help Finding Hackensack $10,000 Bank Robber

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who saw something or has information that can help catch the robber is asked to contact Hackensack police: (201) 646-7761.
Hackensack police on Monday released a surveillance image of a robber who fled a city bank with $10,000 in cash.

The robber approached a teller at the Valley National Bank on Hackensack Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday wearing a black watch cap, green jacket, and black gloves, with his face partially concealed by a gray cloth, Capt. Nicole Foley said.

"He demanded money from the teller and displayed an unknown object wrapped in black duct tape," Foley said.

"The teller complied and placed approximately $10,000 cash in a black canvas bag" that the robber was carrying, the captain said.

The bandit then ran toward the Target across the street.

Anyone who saw something or has information that can help catch the robber is asked to contact Hackensack police: (201) 646-7761.

