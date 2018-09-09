Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Police Suspect DWI In Hawthorne Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Borough police, firefighters and EMS responded to Tuesday's crash involving a Jeep and Volkswagen Jetta -- whose driver had to be extricated -- at the intersection of Goffel Road and Warburton Avenue.
Borough police, firefighters and EMS responded to Tuesday's crash involving a Jeep and Volkswagen Jetta -- whose driver had to be extricated -- at the intersection of Goffel Road and Warburton Avenue. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A collision in Hawthorne led to charges against one of the drivers, whom police suspected of driving under the influence.

Borough police, firefighters and EMS responded to Tuesday's crash involving a Jeep and Volkswagen Jetta -- whose driver had to be extricated -- at the intersection of Goffel Road and Warburton Avenue.

One driver was expected to be taken into custody for processing by police after being released from the hospital. At least one other occupant of one of the vehicles was hospitalized, as well.

A flatbed tow truck removed both wrecks from the roadway. Firefighters tended to a fuel spill.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

******

ALSO SEE (VIDEO/PHOTOS): Hawthorne firefighters rescued a driver whose car barreled down an embankment and over a wall into Goffel Brook near Route 208 Tuesday night.

https://southpassaic.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/videophotos-firefighters-rescue-driver-after-car-falls-into-brook-off-route-208/741884/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.