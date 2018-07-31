Police: Transgender Female With 20-Year Rap Sheet Pulls Screwdriver On Walmart Security Guard

A transgender shoplifter pulled a screwdriver on a Teterboro Walmart security guard and threatened to stab him with it, authorities said.

Photographs of Gregory Bates, 39, of Hackensack and a companion, 28-year-old Anna Ross of Norwood, were distributed to area police departments after the guard tried stopping Bates from stealing a pair of shoes and was threatened, Moonachie Police Chief Richard Behrens said.

On Thursday, Detective Sgt. Anthony Fugnitti was at the Walmart for another incident when he spotted an idling vehicle illegally parked in a fire lane – and found Bates asleep in the front passenger seat, the chief said.

Fugnitti also spotted the screwdriver used in the robbery, as well as a crack pipe, on the front console, he said.

The sergeant was taking Bates into custody when Ross came out of the store, Behrens said. She, too, was arrested.

Bates – who has an extensive criminal history that stretches back more than 20 years -- was charged with robbery and possession of a weapon and drug paraphernalia.

Ross was charged with possession of the paraphernalia.

Bates remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail. Ross was released pending a court hearing.

