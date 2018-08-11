Contact Us
POLICE: Vandals Sink Hackensack Submarine USS Ling, Take Plaques From WWII Memorial

Cecilia Levine
The hatches on the USS Ling in Hackensack were open on Tuesday, flooding the boat with several feet of water, authorities said. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Police investigate the vandalism of the USS Ling in Hackensack Tuesday.
Police investigate the vandalism of the USS Ling in Hackensack Tuesday. Video Credit: Cecilia Levine
Four plaques were taken from the WWII submarine memorial honoring the 52 ships that went down. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Police were investigating the incident at the museum as at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Authorities on the ship. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Museum officials Leslie Altschuler (right) and Jack Brown noticed some of the guns on deck were out of place and hatches were open when they arrived Tuesday at the museum. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

The USS Ling submarine at Hackensack's US Naval Museum was flooded with several feet of water on Tuesday after vandals went on and opened the hatches sometime in the past 72 hours, authorities said.

Four plaques from the River Street museum's memorial honoring the downed 52 submarines lost in World War II were also stolen, Hackensack police said.

Museum officials Leslie Altschuler and Jack Brown noticed some of the guns on deck were out of place and hatches were open when they arrived Tuesday at the museum.

"This is terrible," said Altschuler, the base commander. "It's a memorial."

The submarine came to Hackensack in 1973 from Brooklyn, where it had been used for Naval Reserve training.

Brown and Altschuler both trained on the boat in the 1960s.

The museum was recently evicted from the property due to the construction of new housing units next door. All of the records and artifacts would go, but the submarine, the pair said, would stay.

"We don't know how bad the damage is until water gets pumped out," Altschuler said. "It might not be salvageable anymore."

